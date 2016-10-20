Japan condemns North Korea's failed missile launch
TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday Tokyo condemns North Korea's failed missile launch and is lodging a stern protest against Pyongyang for the action.
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower fuel costs.
Aircraft fuel costs and related taxes fell 12.6 percent to $1.39 billion during the third quarter.
The world's largest airline's net profit, however, halved as income tax provision jumped to $452 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $16 million a year earlier.
The company said on Thursday net income fell to $737 million, or $1.40 per share, from $1.69 billion, or $2.49 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company's profit was $1.76 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.69, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Passenger load factor, a measure of how full the planes are flying, fell to 83.3 percent from 85.6 percent.
Revenue fell 1.1 percent to $10.59 billion.
American Airlines' shares were up 1.6 percent in premarket trading on Thursday. Up to Wednesday's close, American Airlines share had fallen 4 percent this year.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday Tokyo condemns North Korea's failed missile launch and is lodging a stern protest against Pyongyang for the action.
SEOUL North Korea fired what is believed to be an intermediate-range missile early on Thursday but it failed immediately after launch, South Korea's military said.
WASHINGTON The United States and South Korea agreed on Wednesday to step up military and diplomatic efforts to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, saying they posed a "grave" security threat following repeated tests this year.