NLRB dismisses six labor complaints against American Apparel

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has dismissed six labor complaints against American Apparel Inc, citing a “lack of cooperation” from the people who filed the claims.

The complaints were filed by law firm Fink & Steinberg on behalf of workers who have been employed by the apparel retailer.

“The company is engaging in various practices to try to intimidate employees from their efforts to organize,” Fink & Steinberg’s lawyer Keith Fink said.

Commenting on the dismissals, Fink said the six complaints were dismissed because of procedural issues, such as a claimant not being able to make a meeting deadline set by the NLRB because a personal emergency arose.

The six complaints, part of 12 originally submitted, will be filed again within the next six months, according to Fink, who is also one of the lawyers who represents American Apparel’s former CEO Dov Charney.

“Dov Charney, Dov Charney’s lawyer and other people related to Dov Charney continue to bring claims that are wrong on the facts and wrong on the law,” said a representative for the company.

“Each of these claims is rooted in the same exact agenda. These meritless claims serve as public relations opportunities now, but they will each fail the test when put before a judge,” the representative said.

”American Apparel’s new management is focused on restoring the financial health of the company and does not intend to waste time addressing each of these meritless claims in the court of public opinion. We are confident we will succeed on every one of these in the proper venue,” the representative added.

Dov Charney was fired in December, six months after he was suspended for allegedly misusing company funds and for failing to stop a subordinate from creating defamatory and impersonating blog posts about former employees, according to Charney’s suspension letter.