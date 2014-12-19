FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Apparel approached for possible buyout: WSJ
December 19, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

American Apparel approached for possible buyout: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The American Apparel factory headquarters is pictured in Los Angeles, California July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

(Reuters) - Clothing manufacturer American Apparel Inc APP.A has been approached by private equity firm Irving Place Capital for a possible takeover, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The Los Angeles-based retailer received an expression of interest from Irving Place in the last couple of weeks, people familiar with the matter told the Journal, adding that the approach was initially rebuffed because of the low price.

Irving Place then raised its price range to $1.30 to $1.40 per share. The board has yet to respond, the sources told the Journal.

American Apparel declined to comment to Reuters. Irving Place could not be reached immediately for comment.

American Apparel shares on Thursday closed at $1.00, up 31 cents, or 44.9 percent. In after-hours trading, the shares were up 4 percent.

American Apparel this week fired Chief Executive Officer Dov Charney, ending a tenure racked with sexual assault allegations and scandal.

The Journal also cited sources saying that Charney may seek legal action over this dismissal, complicating a sale of the company.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

