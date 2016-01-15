FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Apparel rejects takeover bid: Bloomberg
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 15, 2016 / 12:53 AM / 2 years ago

American Apparel rejects takeover bid: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Automobile light streaks are pictured at the American Apparel factory headquarters in Los Angeles, California July 7, 2014. I REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

(Reuters) - Bankrupt teen apparel retailer American Apparel Inc’s APPCQ.PK board has rejected the latest takeover offer involving the company’s controversial founder, Dov Charney, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the decision.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles-based company received a $300 million bid from a group of investors who are backing the return of Dov Charney.

American Apparel is open to a revised offer from the funds, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. (bloom.bg/1lbRGeX)

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.