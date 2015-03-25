FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Apparel under scrutiny by U.S. regulator for possible violations
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 25, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

American Apparel under scrutiny by U.S. regulator for possible violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The American Apparel factory headquarters is pictured in Los Angeles, California July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

(Reuters) - American Apparel Inc said in a filing on Wednesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered an investigation into a potential legal violation related to Dov Charney, the company’s former chief executive officer.

The filing said the “investigation is a non-public, fact-finding inquiry” into “matters arising from the (company board)Suitability Committee’s review relating to Mr. Charney,” in reference to the process that formalized Charney’s firing in Dec. 2014.

The fashion retailer said it intends to cooperate fully with the regulator in its investigation.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.