Corporate logos are seen on the rear of a Costco membership card/American Express credit card in this photo illustration taken in Toronto, Ontario February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

(Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co (AXP.N) said on Monday it would close a previously announced deal to sell its Costco U.S. co-branded card portfolio to Citigroup Inc (C.N) by June.

AmEx, which was replaced by Citigroup and Visa Inc (V.N) last year to run Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) co-branded credit cards, had estimated a gain of about $1 billion from the sale.