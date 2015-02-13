FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Express and JetBlue ending card partnership: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 13, 2015 / 10:53 PM / 3 years ago

American Express and JetBlue ending card partnership: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

American Express and American Express corporate cards are pictured in Encinitas, California October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - American Express Co (AXP.N), which said on Thursday that its credit card partnership with Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) would end next year, is also ending its co-branded card deal with JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O), according to a published report.

Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter, said on Friday that JetBlue has reached a new deal with Barclays Plc (BARC.L) and Mastercard Inc (MA.N).(bloom.bg/1Axky6k)

Representatives of American Express, Jet Blue and Barclays declined to comment on the report. A Mastercard spokesman was not immediately available.

American Express shares fell more than 9 percent on Thursday and Friday following its disclosure of the lost Costco business.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.