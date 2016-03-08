FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Express shares rise after report of potential sale
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Deals
March 7, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

American Express shares rise after report of potential sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An American Express sign is seen on a restaurant door in New York July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR2GN47

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American Express Co shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday after Fox Business News reported that the credit-card company might be acquired by Wells Fargo & Co or another financial firm.

American Express shares closed up 1.2 percent at $59, after hitting a session high of $59.48.

A Wells Fargo spokesman said the report is not true. An American Express spokeswoman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
