American Express shares rise after report of potential sale

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American Express Co shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday after Fox Business News reported that the credit-card company might be acquired by Wells Fargo & Co or another financial firm.
American Express shares closed up 1.2 percent at $59, after hitting a session high of $59.48.
A Wells Fargo spokesman said the report is not true. An American Express spokeswoman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.
Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Richard Chang