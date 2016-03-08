American Express shares rise after report of potential sale

An American Express sign is seen on a restaurant door in New York July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR2GN47

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American Express Co shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday after Fox Business News reported that the credit-card company might be acquired by Wells Fargo & Co or another financial firm.

American Express shares closed up 1.2 percent at $59, after hitting a session high of $59.48.

A Wells Fargo spokesman said the report is not true. An American Express spokeswoman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.