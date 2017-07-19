FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 19 minutes ago

American Express profit dips 36 percent

1 Min Read

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company American Express (AXP) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 25, 2016.Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - American Express Co on Wednesday reported a 36 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt in part by higher spending on rewards to retain customers and attract new ones.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $1.31 billion, or $1.47 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.98 billion, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

The drop in profit partly reflects the impact of AmEx losing a longtime partnership with warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. The year-ago quarter also included a gain of $1.1 billion from the sale of the related loan portfolio.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, inched up 1 percent to $8.3 billion.

Reporting by Pallavi Dewan and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

