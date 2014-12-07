Alabama heads field for four-team playoffs

(Reuters) - Alabama, Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State were selected on Sunday to play in the first-ever U.S. college football playoffs.

Top-ranked Alabama (12-1) will meet fourth-seeded Ohio State (12-1) in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans and second-ranked Oregon (12-1) will face Florida State (13-0) in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California in the national semi-finals on Jan. 1.

The winners will meet on Jan. 12 in Arlington, Texas for the national championship of American college football.

A 12-member committee selected the teams and pairings. Baylor and Texas Christian University were ranked fifth and sixth to miss the four-team playoffs.