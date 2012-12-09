Manziel first freshman to win Heisman Trophy

Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel looks on during a news conference after winning the Heisman Trophy award in New York December 8, 2012. Manziel was awarded the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, making him the first 'freshman' to win college football's top honour. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel was awarded the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, making him the first ‘freshman’ to win college football’s top honor.

Manziel, nicknamed “Johnny Football”, beat out Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te‘o and Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein at the swanky ceremony in New York.

“This is a moment I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid running around the backyard pretending I was Doug Flute throwing ‘hail marys’ to my dad,” the first-year player Manziel said.

”To be invited into this fraternity, what a pleasure it really is.

“I wish my whole team could be up here with me tonight especially my whole offensive line.”

The Texan Manziel finished the regular season with 3,419 passing yards and 1,181 rushing yards to set a new total offense record for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in 12 games.

Manziel, who is not eligible for the NFL draft for at least another year, also broke the 1969 record held by Archie Manning, father of Peyton and Eli Manning, for total offense in a game with 557 yards against Arkansas.

He later bettered that with 567 yards against Louisiana Tech.

Marqise Lee from USC was fourth and Braxton Miller from Ohio State was fifth.