FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Tower to invest $2 billion more in India - telecoms minister
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 6, 2016 / 9:55 AM / in 2 years

American Tower to invest $2 billion more in India - telecoms minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign at a telecommunications tower managed by American Tower is seen in Golden, Colorado February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - American Tower Corp (AMT.N) has committed to invest $2 billion in India, in addition to the 58.57 billion rupees ($879 million) it will spend to acquire a controlling stake in Viom Networks Ltd (VIOM.BO), the country’s telecom minister said on Wednesday.

American Tower CEO James D. Taiclet Jr made the commitment to invest more in India during their meeting on Tuesday, minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, without specifying what the amount would be spent on.

India’s cabinet on Wednesday cleared American Tower’s proposal to buy a 51 percent stake in Indian mobile mast operator Viom Networks to expand in the world’s second-biggest telecommunications market by number of users.

($1 = 66.6550 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Aditi Shah; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.