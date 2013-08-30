November 25 trial date set for U.S. challenge to AMR/US Airways merger

A U.S. Airways jet departs Washington's Reagan National Airport next to American Airlines jets outside Washington, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday set a tentative November 25 trial date in the U.S. government challenge to an American Airlines AAMRQA.UL merger with U.S. Airways LCC.N.

The U.S. Justice Department had asked U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly for a March trial. The airlines had been pushing for November because holding a deal together for months puts a strain on the parties. The judge announced the date for a bench trial in open court.