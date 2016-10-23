FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Adeptio says committed to mandatory takeover offer for Americana shares
#Deals
October 23, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 10 months ago

Adeptio says committed to mandatory takeover offer for Americana shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf investment group Adeptio plans to undertake a mandatory takeover offer of shares in Kuwait Food Co (FOOD.KW) (Americana), it said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

The disclosure to the Kuwait stock exchange came after the Gulf investment group, led by prominent businessman Mohamed Alabbar, on Thursday bought a 66.79 percent stake in Americana through an auction process.

Adeptio AD Investments "is committed to the regulations on mandatory acquisition", and "undertakes to follow the procedures to execute the mandatory takeover operation", the group said in Sunday's statement.

Upon Adeptio concluding its stake purchase, the consortium was obliged to launch a mandatory offer to buy Americana's remaining shares under Kuwaiti securities rules.

Adeptio did not provide further information, such as the timing of the mandatory takeover offer.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
