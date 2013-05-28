Teamsters union seeks to represent American Air mechanics

An American Airlines jet passes the Air Traffic Control Tower on the runway at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), California April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

(Reuters) - The Teamsters union on Tuesday said it filed an application with the National Mediation Board seeking a national election to represent mechanics at AMR Corp’s AAMRQ.PK American Airlines, which will merge with US Airways Group LCC.N to form the world’s largest carrier.

Earlier this month, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters also filed for elections to represent mechanics of US Airways.

American’s mechanics are currently represented by the Transport Workers Union of America, while the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers represents mechanics at US Airways.

Earlier this month, the TWU and machinist unions said they planned to form a partnership to become the bargaining agent for nearly 30,000 ground workers at each airline after the merger closes.