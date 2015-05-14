FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American flight returns to LA after possible bird strike
May 14, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

American flight returns to LA after possible bird strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - An American Airlines flight bound for St. Louis from Los Angeles returned safely to Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday after its crew reported a possible bird strike shortly after take off, according to a spokesmen for the airline.

The Airbus A319 aircraft landed without incident and been taken out of service for maintenance, while other flights have been arranged for its 127 passengers, spokesman Andrew Christie told Reuters in an email.

Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum

