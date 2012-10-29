FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines suspends operations due to Hurricane Sandy
October 29, 2012 / 3:38 AM / 5 years ago

American Airlines suspends operations due to Hurricane Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. airlines American Airlines and American Eagle said on Sunday they will be suspending operations at a number of airports in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions due to severe weather from Hurricane Sandy.

The shutdown starts from late on Sunday and would last until about midday on Wednesday, the airlines said.

The companies said it was also possible additional delays might be seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy and some scheduled flights might be canceled beyond Wednesday.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
