#U.S.
May 25, 2012 / 5:52 PM / in 5 years

American Airlines passenger detained after flight disruption

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A “disoriented” passenger aboard an American Airlines flight was detained by Miami police on Friday after he stood up and refused to sit as the plane taxied to its airport gate, a spokesman for American’s parent AMR Corp said.

“We had what appeared to be a ‘disoriented’ male passenger who stood up at his seat in the main cabin after landing in Miami as the flight was taxiing in,” AMR spokesman Tim Smith said.

“He did not obey crew member instructions to sit down and then moved toward the front of the aircraft where he was subdued,” Smith said.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesman said that “out of an abundance of caution,” the flight was met by law enforcement and the passenger was being questioned.

The passenger did not attempt to enter the cockpit of the plane, said a source with direct knowledge, who asked not to be identified. The Boeing Co 757 with 120 passengers was concluding a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica, to Miami.

On Tuesday, a US Airways flight was diverted after a passenger said she had a surgically-implanted device in her body and the flight was disrupted. In a separate incident the same day, the crew on a US Airways commuter flight operated by the carrier’s Piedmont subsidiary, reported a “possible flare” when the plane was approaching the Philadelphia airport.

These disturbances follow a recent disclosure of a foiled plot by al-Qaeda’s Yemeni affiliate to bomb a U.S.-bound plane.

Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Greg McCune

