American Airlines pilots union close to finalizing labor deal
#Business News
November 5, 2012 / 12:11 AM / 5 years ago

American Airlines pilots union close to finalizing labor deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An American Airlines passenger jet glides in under the moon as it lands at LaGuardia airport in New YorkNew York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - A negotiating committee representing American Airlines AAMRQ.PK pilots union said on Sunday it is close to finalizing contract language for a labor deal with airlines management.

It expects to present a final product to the union board later this week.

The board would then review the contract, and if approved, would send it to union members for a ratification vote.

Remaining points of the contract which have not yet been agreed upon include language around pay, furlough protection and outsourcing work to pilots who are not represented by the American Airlines union, the group said.

American and its pilots have been trying to negotiate a labor contract since 2006. The airline filed for bankruptcy last year to reduce costs and is evaluating a merger with US Airways Group LLC.N which the pilots union is in favor of.

Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Marguerita Choy

