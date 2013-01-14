American Airlines amends aircraft purchase agreements

(Reuters) - U.S. carrier American Airlines on Monday said it amended agreements with Boeing and Airbus regarding the purchases of hundreds of planes, including a landmark 2011 aircraft order.

The AMR Corp AAMRQ.PK unit said in a federal filing that it has a definitive agreement with Boeing (BA.N) to acquire 100 737 MAX airplanes that will be equipped with more fuel-efficient engines, set for delivery from 2018 through 2022. Under the updated agreement, American said it will have the option to buy 60 additional MAX planes from 2022 to 2025.

American also said in the filing that it had revised a 2011 purchase agreement with EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus regarding the purchase of A320 planes.

In the summer of 2011, before its Chapter 11 filing, American announced that it agreed to buy 200 Boeing 737s and 260 Airbus A320s in what it called the largest aircraft order in aviation history.

The carrier, which filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2011, also said it restructured agreements dating back to 1997 and 2008 tied to Boeing 737, 777 and 787 models that will provide savings to American.

The revised purchase agreements are subject to U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval, American said.