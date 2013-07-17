FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Airways, American offer EU concessions over merger deal
July 17, 2013 / 1:13 PM / 4 years ago

US Airways, American offer EU concessions over merger deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An American Airlines jet takes off while U.S. Airways jets are lined up at Reagan National Airport on the day U.S. Airways' stockholders are expected to vote on whether to approve the $11 billion merger of the two airlines effectively creating the world's largest carrier, in Washington July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - US Airways Group LCC.N and AMR Corp’s AAMRQ.PK American Airlines have offered concessions to European Union antitrust regulators to win approval for their planned $11 billion merger to create the world’s largest airline.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that it would decide by August 6 whether to clear the deal. It did not provide details of the airlines’ proposal, in line with its usual policy.

Airlines typically offer to cede airport slots or open up their frequent-flyer programs to rivals to ease regulatory concerns that their mergers may harm competition.

U.S. regulators are also examining the proposed deal. US Airways shareholders last week gave the green light to the deal, which marks the fourth major tie-up in the U.S. airline industry in the last five years.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
