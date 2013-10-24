FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Business groups ask U.S. to settle U.S. Airways, American suit
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 24, 2013 / 11:35 PM / 4 years ago

Business groups ask U.S. to settle U.S. Airways, American suit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Airways jets are seen at Reagan National Airport in Washington July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chambers of commerce from 26 U.S. states and cities have urged the U.S. Justice Department to settle its lawsuit opposing U.S. Airways’ LCC.N proposed merger with American Airlines AAMRQ.PK.

In a letter released on Thursday, the chambers of commerce urged Attorney General Eric Holder to settle its lawsuit against the airlines, saying the combined carrier would be a more effective competitor against rivals like Delta (DAL.N), United (UAL.N) and Southwest (LUV.N).

Most of the chambers that signed the letter were from areas served by at least one of the two airlines. “This combination will benefit the U.S. economy, the airline industry and local communities throughout the United States,” they wrote.

The Justice Department filed a complaint against the companies in August to stop the deal, saying it would lead to higher prices.

The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is No. 1:13-cv-1236.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.