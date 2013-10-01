Judge in airline fight says no to Justice Department stay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department’s fight with American Airlines AAMRQA.UL and US Airways LCC.N over whether the two carriers can merge received a blow as a judge rejected a request from the government for a delay in the case.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly turned down the request in a brief order issued on Tuesday. The delay had been requested because of the government shutdown.

The Justice Department and several states sued on August 13 to stop the merger, saying the deal to create the world’s biggest carrier would lead to higher fares and stifle competition.

The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is No. 1:13-cv-1236.