Texas will no longer oppose American Airlines, US Airways merger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Texas attorney general said on Tuesday that his state was dropping out of the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit seeking to block the merger of American Airlines parent AMR Corp AAMRQA.UL and US Airways Group Inc LCC.N.

Texas was one of six states that joined the Justice Department in suing on August 13 to stop the merger that would form the world’s biggest carrier, saying it would lead to higher airfares and stifle competition.