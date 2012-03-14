FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 6 years

American Apparel loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Clothing and accessories retailer American Apparel Inc APP.A reported a lower quarterly loss, helped by higher sales at its stores and forecast strong full-year sales.

The company, known for its racy advertising and bright “Made-In-America” clothes, said it expects full-year sales between $552 million and $559 million.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $11.2 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a loss of $19.3 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue increased 9 percent to $157.6 million, helped by a 7 percent rise in comparable sales.

On Tuesday, American Apparel said it has acquired a new credit line from George Soros-backed Crystal Financial and that there was no longer any substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Shares of the Los Angeles based-retailer were flat at $1.02 in early trading on Wednesday on the American Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

