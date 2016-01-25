Ex-CEO of American Apparel says won't appeal judge's ruling

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Dov Charney, the ousted chief executive and founder of American Apparel Inc, said on Monday he does not have the financing to appeal a U.S. judge’s ruling that clears the way for the company to exit bankruptcy under control of bondholders.

Charney had challenged that plan with his own proposed takeover, but a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled against Charney in favor of American Apparel’s plan.

Charney said in a statement that it was a sad indictment of the Chapter 11 process that American Apparel’s board was allowed to use the company’s resources to “achieve their goal of extinguishing the company’s shareholders.”