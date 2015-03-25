FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Apparel's quarterly revenue falls 9.2 percent
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 25, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

American Apparel's quarterly revenue falls 9.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The American Apparel factory headquarters is pictured in Los Angeles, California July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

(Reuters) - Clothing and accessories retailer American Apparel Inc APP.A reported a 9.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, as demand dropped across the company’s divisions.

The company’s net loss widened to $28.0 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $20.8 million, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $153.5 million from $169.1 million.

American Apparel said it took a $3.8 million charge in the quarter related to an internal investigation of former Chief Executive Dov Charney.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.