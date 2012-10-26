FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Axle posts loss on debt refinancing costs
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

American Axle posts loss on debt refinancing costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. auto parts supplier American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL.N) reported a surprise quarterly loss, hurt by restructuring and debt refinancing costs.

Debt refinancing and redemption costs reduced third-quarter earnings by $10.1 million, or 14 cents per share. Restructuring costs of $3.2 million related to plant closures knocked another 4 cents per share of earnings, the company said on Friday.

American Axle reported a net loss of $8.2 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with a profit of $22.6 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 7 cents per share, which missed analysts’ expectations of 33 cents per share by a wide margin.

Total revenue rose 8.5 percent to $702.9 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $686.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

American Axle, which relies on General Motors Co (GM.N) for about 70 percent of its sales, said non-GM sales in the quarter rose about 14 percent to $198.8 million.

Detroit-based American Axle has been trying to reduce its dependence on GM by diversifying its customer base and launching new products. The company set a target in July to reduce its reliance on GM to 50 percent of sales by 2015.

Shares of the company were down marginally at $11.53 before the bell after closing at $11.59 on Thursday.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.