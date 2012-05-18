FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Eagle exits children's shops, CFO resigns
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 18, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

American Eagle exits children's shops, CFO resigns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past an American Eagle Outfitters store in New York, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.L) said it is getting out of the children’s clothing business and that Chief Financial Officer Joan Hilson will step down at the end of July.

The Pittsburgh-based company is exploring options such as a full or partial sale of 77kids, which includes 22 stores and an online business, it said in a statement on Friday.

American Eagle introduced the brand in October of 2008 as an online-only brand. The brand generated an after-tax loss of about $24 million on sales of $40 million during fiscal 2011, when sales of children’s apparel accounted for roughly 1 percent of company sales.

The company said it expects to book charges associated with the business exit in the second and third quarters.

Scott Hurd, American Eagle’s vice president and controller, will lead day-to-day management of the finance team and assume the roles of interim principal accounting officer and interim principal financial officer until a new CFO is named.

American Eagle sold its 28-store Martin+Osa chain in 2010, citing inadequate sales.

Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.