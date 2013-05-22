American Eagle Outfitters forecast misses Street, sales seen flat

(Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) on Wednesday reported a decline in first-quarter sales as its young customers cut back on spending, and the teen retailer does not expect sales to pick up in the current quarter.

The company, which competes with Aeropostale Inc ARO.N and Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N), expects same-store sales this quarter to be flat, after falling 5 percent in the first quarter.

American Eagle forecast earnings of 19 cents to 21 cents per share for the quarter that started earlier this month, below analysts’ average forecast of 24 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.