American Express CEO made $28.5 million in 2012

Chairman and CEO of American Express Company Kenneth Chenault speaks to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Credit card company American Express Co (AXP.N) chief executive Kenneth Chenault received a total payout of about $28.5 million in 2012, according to a filing, an increase of about 24 percent over the previous year,

Chenault's base salary was $2 million, according to a proxy filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. His bonus was $4 million, while stock awards accounted for about $18.9 million and options awards total led about $2.2 million. (link.reuters.com/vur56t)

In January, American Express said it would cut about 5,400 jobs, or 8.5 percent of its workforce, to restructure its business and pay legal bills.