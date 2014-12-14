Oregon quarterback Mariota wins Heisman

Sep 13, 2014; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports - RTR463ZW

(Reuters) - Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota was named on Saturday as the winner of this year’s Heisman Trophy, which recognizes college football’s top player. Mariota beat fellow finalists Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon and Alabama receiver Amari Cooper in a landslide vote, which was the most decisive in eight years.

“I’m humbled to be standing here,” Mariota told reporters during an emotional speech. “It’s breathtaking really.” Mariota’s banner season included 3,783 passing yards and 38 touchdowns to just two interceptions. The junior quarterback has led Oregon to the final four of college football’s inaugural playoff.