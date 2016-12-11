Nov 17, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

University of Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson became the youngest recipient of the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding U.S. college football player on Saturday.

Jackson, who at 19 years, 337 days is five days younger than Jameis Winston of Florida State was when he won the coveted award in 2013, also became the first player from Louisville to take home the trophy, which was first bestowed in 1935.

A dual run and pass threat, Jackson threw for 3,390 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine interceptions. The sophomore added 1,538 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.

"I'm shaking right now," the native Floridian said at a presentation ceremony in New York that included 22 former winners of the award.

"I'm truly honored and humbled. I'm extremely proud to represent this class (of finalists) and the University of Louisville with their first Heisman Trophy.

"For my team mates, it's an award for all of us."

Jackson was the third major college player to register 30 passing touchdowns and rush for 20 more in a season, joining Cam Newton and Tim Tebow, who both also won the Heisman.

The Louisville sophomore won by a big margin in what turned out to be a two-man race among the five finalists.

Jackson received 2,144 points in the voting by media members, while Clemson University quarterback Deshaun Watson received 1,524.

The other finalists were quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma, Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook and linebacker Jabrill Peppers of Michigan.

