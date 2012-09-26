FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Greetings receives $532 million offer from CEO
September 26, 2012 / 1:52 PM / 5 years ago

American Greetings receives $532 million offer from CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Greetings Corp (AM.N) said it received a go-private offer from a group led by its chief executive, valuing the company at about $532 million.

The offer of $17.18 per share represents a premium of nearly 20 percent to the stock’s Tuesday close of $14.34.

The company, whose brands include American Greetings, Carlton Cards and Gibson, said it will form a special committee of independent directors to consider the proposal.

Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

