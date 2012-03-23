Erika Van Pelt sent home from "American Idol"

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Erika Van Pelt, who transformed herself by chopping off her blonde locks and dying them dark, was the first Top 10 contestant to be kicked off popular TV singing show “American Idol” on Thursday.

Van Pelt, who found herself in the bottom three with fellow contestants DeAndre Brackensick and Heejun Han, appeared emotional as she was shown a montage of her “American Idol” journey.

Van Pelt, 26, who has been lauded by judges for her voice, has experienced a number of close calls during her time on “Idol.”

Though mentor Jimmy Iovine said that Van Pelt “deserves to be in the top of the batch,” she was criticized by judges for “oversinging” Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind,” on Wednesday’s performance show of songs made famous by Joel.

Judges Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson declined to use their once per season “save” to keep her in the competition.

Van Pelt’s ouster leaves nine aspiring singers to compete in the TV singing contest.

Thursday’s show featured performances by hipster pop princess Lana Del Ray, and “Idol” second runner-up from 2011 Haley Reinhart, singing her new single “Free.”

“American Idol”, which first aired on Fox in 2002, has launched the careers of pop superstars Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson.

Now in its eleventh season, the once dominant TV show is getting stiff competition this year from rival contest “The Voice” on NBC.

This season’s winner will be decided by public votes in May, and will take home a recording contract.