FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rihanna to perform on "American Idol" finale
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
May 9, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

Rihanna to perform on "American Idol" finale

Tim Kenneally

1 Min Read

Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rihanna is returning to “American Idol.”

The “Rude Boy” singer will perform on the two-hour “Idol” season finale on May 23. The songbird will perform her recent hit “Where Have You Been.”

Rihanna (full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty) has appeared twice before on the show. In April 2010, she performed her song “Rockstar 101,” and returned the following April to belt out her song “California King Bed.”

As season 11 winds to a close, other guest performers are also being brought aboard. On the May 10 results show, “Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez will perform her single “Dance Again.”

Season Seven winner David Cook will also be in attendance to perform “The Last Song I’ll Write for You.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.