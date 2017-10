Factbox: Key winners at the American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2012 American Music Awards were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday in a ceremony broadcast live on ABC television.

Following is a list of key winners:

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

New Artist of the Year

Carly Rae Jepsen

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

Katy Perry

Favorite Band, Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

Maroon 5

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

“Believe,” Justin Bieber

Favorite Male Artist - Country

Luke Bryan

Favorite Female Artist - Country

Taylor Swift

Favorite Band, Duo or Group - Country

Lady Antebellum

Favorite Album - Country

“Blown Away,” Carrie Underwood

Favorite Artist - Rap-Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip Hop

“Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” Nicki Minaj

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

Usher

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B

“Talk That Talk,” Rihanna

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

Linkin Park

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary

Adele

Favorite Artist - Latin

Shakira

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational

tobyMac

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

David Guetta (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy)