Justin Bieber wins artist of the year at American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Justin Bieber won the artist of the year award on Sunday - the top prize at the American Music Awards.

Bieber, 18, also took home the trophy for favorite pop/rock male artists, while Carly Rae Jepsen won best new artist. Katy Perry was named best pop/rock female artist at the annual ceremony in Los Angeles.

The winners of the American Music Awards, founded 40 years ago as an alternative to the Grammys, are chosen entirely by fans who vote online for their favorites across pop, rock, country, hip hop, R&B and electronic dance music. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Christopher Wilson)