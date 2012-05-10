FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Public Education forecasts weak 2nd-quarter
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 10, 2012 / 10:30 PM / 5 years ago

American Public Education forecasts weak 2nd-quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Public Education Inc (APEI.O) forecast a slowdown in new student sign-ups, saying steps taken to prevent abuse of federal funds have deterred potential students from enrolling.

Shares of the for-profit online education provider fell 15 percent after the bell on Thursday.

A new identity verification software that the company started using in late March hurt enrollments, Chief Executive Wally Boston said on a post-earnings conference call.

The software, typically used in the commercial credit card industry, checked students’ background but had tough measures that put students on hold instead of enrolling them immediately.

The company has now made modifications to the software, and enrollment trends have improved since then, Boston said.

The company expects second-quarter new student enrollments to grow 2 to 4 percent, down sharply from the 15 percent growth in the first quarter.

It forecast second-quarter earnings of 41 cents to 47 cents per share and revenue growth of 14 to 22 percent.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 51 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s first-quarter net income rose to $9.1 million, or 50 cents per share, from $7.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 29 percent to $75.8 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 47 cents per share on revenue of $74.9 million.

Shares of the company closed at $31.87 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.