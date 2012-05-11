American Public Education shares fall on weak Q2 view

(Reuters) - Shares of American Public Education Inc (APEI.O) fell as much as 15 percent to their year-low, after the company forecast a weak second quarter as it expects a slowdown in new student sign-ups.

The for-profit online education provider said it expects second-quarter earnings of 41 cents to 47 cents per share, below analysts’ expectation of 51 cents per share.

At least five brokerages cut their price targets on the company’s stock after Thursday’s announcement.

“While we expect the low single-digit new student growth to continue throughout 2012, double-digit growth of qualified students should continue,” Barclays analyst Gary Bisbee said in a note to clients.

The brokerage kept its “buy” rating on the stock, but cut its price target to $42 from $46.

Citigroup, which cut the company’s price target to $41 from $46, also kept its “buy” rating on the stock.

“While reported net new courses may turn negative in the back half of 2012 due to tough comps, we expect growth to rebound in the first quarter of 2013,” Citigroup’s James Samford said.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan Securities and BMO Capital Markets also cut their price targets on the stock.

Shares of the Charles Town, West Virginia-based company were trading down $1.87 at $30.00 on Friday on the Nasdaq. They fell to a year-low of $27.06 earlier in the session.