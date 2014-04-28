FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Realty in talks to buy NorthStar Realty: sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 28, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

American Realty in talks to buy NorthStar Realty: sources

Soyoung Kim, Mike Stone

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American Realty Capital Properties Inc ARCP.O is in talks to buy NorthStar Realty Finance Corp NRF.N, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would combine a major property owner with a real estate financing company.

The discussions between the two real estate investment trusts are preliminary, and there is no guarantee a deal would materialize, the people said on Monday, requesting anonymity because the matter is not public.

Shares of NorthStar, a loan originator and manager of commercial real estate debt, rose over 9 percent on Monday, bringing the company’s market value to roughly $5.8 billion.

Shares of American Capital Realty were down 1.3 percent to $12.82 in midday trading. The New York-based company, which has a market capitalization of nearly $10 billion, has been acquisitive in recent years; it bought Cole Real Estate Investments Inc last year.

A spokesman for American Realty declined to comment on the deal talks, which were earlier reported by the Financial Times. NorthStar could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Mike Stone in New York; Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.