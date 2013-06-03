FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fairfax to acquire American Safety Insurance for $306 million
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 3, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 4 years

Fairfax to acquire American Safety Insurance for $306 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO) said on Monday it has agreed to acquire American Safety Insurance Holdings Ltd ASI.N for roughly $306 million, in a move aimed at expanding its insurance operations in certain specialty lines.

Toronto-based Fairfax said American Safety stockholders will receive $29.25 per share in cash, a premium of 22 percent to the company’s closing price on May 31.

The board of directors of American Safety has unanimously approved the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.