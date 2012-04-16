Obama says will be "angry" if agents scandal proved

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said he would be “angry” if allegations of improper conduct against Secret Service personnel in Colombia around the Summit of the Americas are confirmed.

“We represent the people of the United States, and when we travel to another country I expect them to observe the highest standards,” Obama said of reports that Secret Service agents and military personnel were caught with prostitutes.

“I will wait until the full investigation (is over) until I pass final judgment,” he added in a joint news conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.