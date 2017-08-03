FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen's profit beats estimates
August 3, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 2 hours ago

Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen's profit beats estimates

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher sales of oncology products and increased business in its third-party logistics unit.

However, net income fell to $50.4 million, or 23 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $349.2 million, or $1.55 per share, a year earlier.

Operating expenses rose to $909.5 million from $579.2 million.

The pharmaceutical supply chain, including pharmacy benefit managers and drug distributors, has been under pressure due to intense scrutiny over soaring drug prices.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.43 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.37, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $38.71 billion.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

