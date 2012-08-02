FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amer Sports second-quarter operating loss widens, shares fall
August 2, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Amer Sports second-quarter operating loss widens, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish sporting goods group Amer Sports (AMEAS.HE) reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly operating loss, blaming expansion costs.

Shares in Amer Sports fell 4.3 percent after it reported its April-June operating loss widened to 19.8 million euros ($24.35 million) from a loss of 10.9 million euros a year earlier. Analysts on average expected the loss to shrink to 5.8 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Amer said it expected full-year operating profit, excluding one-off items, to be around the same level as 2011. It also reiterated its forecast for a sales increase in 2012. ($1 = 0.8132 euros)

Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

