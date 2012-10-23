FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ametek reports higher profit, raises full-year profit forecast
October 23, 2012

Ametek reports higher profit, raises full-year profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc (AME.N) raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second time in three months after it reported a higher quarterly profit on growth in its oil and gas, aerospace and power businesses.

The company raised its full-year earnings forecast to between $1.85 and $1.87 per share from $1.83 to $1.85 per share.

Net income rose to $115.4 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter from $98 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $839.4 million.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
