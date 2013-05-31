AMF panel rejects LVMH's call for Hermes procedure dismissal

PARIS (Reuters) - A panel of experts at French market regulator AMF on Friday rejected luxury group’s LVMH’s (LVMH.PA) call for the dismissal of the judicial procedure surrounding the investigation into the build-up of its first 17 percent stake in rival Hermes (HRMS.PA).

“The AMF panel rejects all the arguments presented by the defence <of LVMH>,” said a panel spokeswoman.

The AMF’s full sanctions committee said it would formally respond to LVMH’s request to have the procedure dismissed later on Friday.