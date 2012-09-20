FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Amgen's Prolia for new use
#Health News
September 20, 2012 / 10:50 PM / in 5 years

FDA approves Amgen's Prolia for new use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amgen Inc, the world’s largest biotechnology company, said U.S. health regulators approved its Prolia injection for a new use as a treatment to increase bone mass in men with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

People suffering from osteoporosis experience severe weakening and thinning of bones.

Prolia currently has U.S. approval to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The drug brought in sales of $120 million to Amgen between April and June, up 36 percent sequentially.

According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, two million men in the U.S. have osteoporosis and another 12 million are at risk, Amgen said in a statement.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore

