Drug sales, share buybacks help Amgen's first-quarter

(Reuters) - Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) posted a better-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales of arthritis drug Enbrel grew and the biotechnology company bought back more of its shares.

But Amgen left its full-year outlook unchanged and its shares were flat after hours.

“While earnings were better than expected, product results were generally in line overall and with guidance maintained and suggesting limited growth in subsequent quarters, we view the quarter as neutral,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Jim Birchenough wrote in a note to investors.

Amgen, which has seen stalled earnings growth as safety concerns clipped sales of its flagship anemia drugs, will have a new chief executive officer next month when current Chief Operating Officer Bob Bradway moves into the post and CEO Kevin Sharer retires.

“We will be looking to drive the business by bringing forward innovative medicines that make a difference for patients that are seriously ill and in addition be looking to grow the business internationally,” Bradway said on a conference call with analysts and investors.

He said growth would come internally and from business development activities like the company’s recent acquisitions of cancer drug developer Micromet Inc and kidney disease drug developer KAI Pharmaceuticals.

Sources have said Amgen is one of several drugmakers seeking to acquire Turkey’s Mustafa Nevzat Ilac Sanayi, which makes injectable generic drugs. The Wall Street Journal reported that a $700 million deal could be announced on Wednesday.

Bradway said Amgen is interested in expanding in emerging markets, including Turkey, Mexico, China and Russia.

The company said it would initiate several late-stage clinical trials this year, which will increase research costs. It will not unveil, as previously suggested, interim results from a pivotal melanoma vaccine trial. Instead, final results will be released to the public in 2013, said Sean Harper, the company’s head of research and development.

“It was a solid quarter, but maybe not quite as good as the headlines read,” said Cowen & Co analyst Eric Schmidt. “I think much of the upside to the top line came from other revenue, not product sales ... The other reason for the better EPS was, of course, the share count reduction.”

Amgen said it bought back around 21 million shares in the first quarter, leaving $3.6 billion authorized under its current stock repurchase program.

Over the past year, the company has stepped up efforts to return cash to shareholders by buying back shares and initiating dividend payments.

Excluding items such as acquisition expenses and non-cash interest, the world’s largest biotech company earned $1.61 per share in the first quarter, beating the average Wall Street forecast of $1.45, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose 5 percent to $1.18 billion.

Quarterly product sales climbed 8 percent to $3.9 billion, helped by Enbrel sales of $938 million, which beat the consensus forecast of $903 million, according to numbers compiled by BMO Capital Markets.

Sales of white blood cell-boosters Neupogen and Neulasta totaled $1.34 billion, also beating the consensus forecast of $1.30 billion.

Sales of newer drug Xgeva, used for preventing fractures in cancer that has spread to the bones, rose 14 percent from the prior quarter to $153 million, but the closely-watched total fell short of analysts’ average forecast of $159 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California, company said its adjusted tax rate for the first quarter fell to 15.6 percent from 16.6 percent a year earlier due mainly to expenses, an adjustment to the U.S. healthcare reform fee and foreign tax credits.

For the full year, the company said it still expects to earn $5.90 to $6.15 per share on revenue of $16.1 billion to $16.5 billion, excluding items. Wall Street is estimating full-year earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $16.25 billion.

Shares of Amgen, which have gained 28 percent over the past 12 months, closed up 34 cents at $68.63 on Nasdaq.